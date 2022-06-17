Friday, June 17, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Owo Massacre: Funeral mass underway for victims [Photos]

Thirteen days after the horrendous terror attack by gunmen on worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, funeral mass for the deceased victims has commenced.

No fewer than 40 persons were gruesomely murdered on June 5 when daredevil gunmen rained bullets on the worshippers during service.

The funeral mass began at 10:00 am after the caskets bearing the bodies of the deceased were brought in.

The arena is filled with grieving faithful

The venue of the mass, Mydas Resort, Owo, was filled to capacity with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in attendance with other top personalities.

The mass took off following the procession into the hall by Catholic priests.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: