Owo Church Attack: Suspects reportedly arrested in Ondo

The suspected attackers of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, have been reportedly arrested.

A video trending online shows a crowd protesting within the palace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye.

One of them could be heard saying: “They want to take them (suspects) to Akure. The youths are angry.”

Gunmen, last Sunday, invaded the church and murdered several worshippers, including women and children in Ondo.

The death toll has hit 40, with others injured still at the hospital receiving treatment.

The Police had confirmed that some of the assailants disguised as congregants and fired shots from AK-47 rifles.

The security agency also announced that three unexploded Improvised Explosive Device at the scene (IEDs) were recovered.

On Thursday, the National Security Council blamed the attack on the Boko Haram/ISWAP Jihadist group.

