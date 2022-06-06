Owo Attack: Tinubu donates N50m to victims, N25m to Catholic Church

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Presidential Aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated N50 million to victims of the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo which left about 50 people dead.

Tinubu was on condolence visit to Ondo State over the attack on worshippers during church service on Sunday, 5 June, 2022.

The APC leader also donated N25 million to the St Francis Catholic Church where the unfortunate incident took place.

Tinubu cut short his APC Primary engagement in Abuja on Monday, 6 June, 2022 and left for Akure to commiserate with the people of the state.

He met with the state Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and other government officials and they left for Owo where they met with leaders of the church and the traditional ruler of Owo.

