Owo Attack: ‘Nigeria becoming a failed state under Buhari’ – Peter Obi

Peter Obi has decried the attack on the Catholic Church in Ondo as indicative of the country’s failure under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“What happened in Owo today again adds to my position that our country is fast becoming a failed state. All must now join hands in saving our country from this existential situation we find ourselves in today,” the Labour Party presidential candidate said in a statement.

“I sympathise with the victims’ families, the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the people and the Government of Ondo State. I urge the Federal Government and Ondo State Government to do whatever is possible to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.”

Mr Obi’s statement followed a torrent of similar condemnation and condolences over the murder of several church members at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in the ancient town.

The police have yet to provide casualty figures or arrest suspects in connection to the attack, but witnesses said over 28 people were killed.

