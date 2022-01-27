Thousands of Fans Sign Petition Asking Coachella to Let Travis Scott Perform in 2023

Fans are not happy with the way everyone is turning their backs against Travis Scott, especially music executives and festivals.

The rapper’s fans are signing a petition asking Coachella to let him perform at the festival’s 2023 edition. The goal is to get to 7500 signatures, and at as press time, it had collected nearly 5,200.

Recall that Travis was initially set to headline the 2022 festival, but he was removed from the lineup following the Astroworld festival crowd crush that left 10 people dead. Now his fans want him to attend the 2023 edition or have Kanye bring him when he headlines this fest later this year.

“We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis’ fault,” reads the petition, which was first reported on by TMZ. “Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”

