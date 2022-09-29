Over 2 million residents plunge into darkness as Hurricane Ian batters Florida [Photos]

Over two million customers in Florida have no electricity as Hurricane Ian batters the Florida coast.

Pictures emerging from the city of Fort Myers, only a few miles from where the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, show a trail of devastation, with the county administrator saying the community “has been – to some extent – decimated”.

The roof of the ICU ward at a hospital in Port Charlotte has been ripped off, a doctor who works there has said.

Dr Birgit Bodine told US media that the lower levels of the building were also flooded, meaning the sickest patients – who are all on ventilators – had to be evacuated to other parts of the hospital.

Videos shared on social media show puddles of water on the floors, with towels scattered trying to dry them up and buckets all over the place.

“For us, as much as everything is terrible and we’re exhausted… as long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters,” Dr Bodine told the Washington Post.

See more photos of the wreckage below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...