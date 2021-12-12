Sunday, December 12, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Outside Entertainment, Nigeria is Hell on Earth ~ DJ Big N

DJ Big N is of the opinion that Nigeria has nothing else to offer its citizens and the rest of the world outside of its entertainment industry.

The disc jockey shared this realisation in a post on his Instagram page, stating that life in the country is hell on earth.

DJ Big N pointed out that the entertainment industry has become a huge employer of labour as everything else is difficult to secure.

He revealed that to operate as a dispatch rider, a person has to get up to 10 licenses in a country where everyone is suffering and smiling and the positive image of the nation on the global stage only comes from the entertainment industry.

