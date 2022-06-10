Outrage over demolition of church in Kaduna

There is controversy surrounding the demolition of an uncompleted church at the Kaduna State University (KASU) which the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) described as illegal.

The uncompleted structure which served as a worship centre for staff and students of the university was demolished by KASUPDA on Monday afternoon.

Dr Ishaya Kato Auta, leader of the Christian community of KASU, who said he was out of town when the demolition took place, noted that KASUPDA did not issue any notice informing them of the illegality of the structure, Daily Trust writes.

He said, “We have not received ‘stop work’ notice on the structure from KASUPDA. I don’t know whether KASUPDA had written to the school management regarding the structure, but as far as I am concerned I have not received any communication from KASUPDA,” adding that he had urged the Christian community to remain calm as the school’s management handled the issue.

When contacted, KASU’s spokesman, Adamu Bargo, confirmed that the structure was removed because due process was not followed in the construction.

Bargo said the plot of land was allocated to the Christian community by the school’s management under a previous governing council, adding that the governing council was engaging the state government on the way forward.

However, in his reaction, the Director General of KASUPDA, Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko, said the structure violated extant laws, adding that the State Executive Council had earlier given a clear directive that owners of all public buildings and institutions must submit relevant documents before erecting new structures.

Dikko stated in a statement that KASU had partially complied with the SEC directive by submitting its master plan but did not apply for permission for further development.

He said out of courtesy he visited the site twice and told the engineers that the building contravened the law and asked the contractors to stop work until they got a permit.

The director general said the developers continued with the project on Monday and for that reason, KASUPDA removed the project from its foundation.

He said KASUPDA had no idea whether the proposed structure would have been a church or any other building but stressed that the developers contravened the law and for that reason, KASUPDA performed its statutory duty by removing it.

