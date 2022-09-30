Outrage as Tunubu snubs Peace Pact

The absence of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the peace pact of Thursday has triggered outrage.

While he was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, his absence sparked a furore amongst concerned Nigerians.

Nigerian human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, via her Twitter handle, stated that the APC presidential candidate ought to sign the peace pact himself.

She said, “No way should anyone be signing a peace accord on behalf of anyone! Bola Ahmed Tinubu has to sign for himself.”

Another user of the microblogging platform, @VictorIsrael_ wondered why the APC vice presidential candidate would be present at the ceremony while asking about the whereabouts of Tinubu.

The Twitter user, @mavisikpeme while reacting to the APC presidential candidate’s absence at the event also posted, “Tinubu is never present when it’s necessary. Peace accord signing, all presidential candidates are gathered except Bat who is not well represented by Shettima

“If this does not send a strong message to Baticians, I don’t know what will. Where is BAT?? Say no to proxy!!”

