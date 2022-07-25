Outrage as terrorists flog train abductees

The terrorists who abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers have released another video where the victims were being mercilessly flogged.

In the two minutes, 50 seconds video sent by the terrorists to family members of the abductees on Saturday, the male victims are seen crying as they are being whipped by the terrorists.

As the flogging stops, female captives come into the frame. One of them cries out and rues voting in President Muhammadu Buhari.

One of the passengers called on the international community and the United Nations to come to their rescue, especially with the failure of the Nigerian government to rescue them.

Also, the gunmen have threatened to abduct and kill President Buhari and Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

They warned that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell the others if the government failed to comply with their demands.

The video generated widespread anger from the victims’ families and Nigerians who berated the Federal Government over its failure to rescue the hostages who had been in captivity for about four months.

Reacting, Jackson Ojo wondered why the government could not track the terrorists despite its access to an array of technologies.

In his assessment of the video, a security risk consultant, Kabir Adamu, told ThePunch that the terrorists were getting desperate because they have not obtained what they were looking for.

He noted, “There are a couple of things that became very clear with that video: First, the abductors are getting desperate that they haven’t gotten what they wanted. At least, we have an idea of what the demands were: they wanted 10 of their members released which has been done but it appears they want more of their members who are in custody of the government released.”

The Spokesman of the Coalition for the Northern Groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, urged Nigerians to rise up and defend themselves, noting with regret that the terrorists are exploiting the failure of the government to protect Nigerians.

Abdul’aziz said, “In the face of the latest development, Nigerians would be right to resort to self-protection because obviously the bandits and insurgents have sensed a huge vacuum in the capacity and political will to challenge them.”

