Outrage as policemen beat international student to stupor [Video]

Nigerians on social media have complained about the manner in which policemen from ‘F’ Division, Kwara State Police Command beat up an international student from Liberia into a state of stupor and then fearing he was dead, dumped him in front of his hostel in the state.

The victim, identified as Theophilus Blamoh, is studying Performing Art at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Blamoh told journalists that the police accosted him and his friends, ordered them to enter their van, forcibly collected their phones and browsed through them, looking for incriminating evidence.

One of the policemen would later punch Blamoh in the face for no reason.

A Twitter user: THE IKÚPOLÁTÌ GIDEON @instruvoice_, who first alerted Nigerians via his handle about the police brutalising the student on September 7, 2022, tweeted: “Ilorin F Division Policemen beat my friend to a state of being unconscious yesterday night. Last night about 4 to 5 Hilux raided Oke Odo. My friends, 3 of them went to buy pepper at Total Junction, they were stopped by the policemen and searched. They found nothing on them and then the policemen asked, ‘why are you not doing yahoo?’ Without further ado, they were ushered into their van. They were taken to F Division precisely and beaten up until one of them fainted and he was taken back to the front of his hostel and dumped there, unconscious! The hostel caretaker took notice and rushed him to the hospital…others are there…”

The action of the policemen had naturally vexed many Nigerians and some had taken to their Twitter handles to express their reservations and displeasures.

See a clip of the incident below…

