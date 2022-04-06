Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Outrage After Nigerian House Of Representatives Considers Bill Seeking To Jail Bobrisky, Denrele, James Brown

Nigerians have taken to their social media to share their outrage and anger toward the members of the House of Representatives who are reportedly considering a bill that will jail crossdressers in the country.

According to Sahara Reporters: “The bill to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria was introduced by Umar Muda, a member of the House of Representatives, and it was read on the floor of the House on Tuesday. If passed into law, cross-dressing will become an offence in the country with the exemption of those using it for entertainment. Offenders will be liable to be jailed for six months.”

“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment of 6 months or to a fine of five hundred thousand naira,” the bill says.

And many people have spoken up about how they feel about this preoccupation. See the reactions:

