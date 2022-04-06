Outrage After Nigerian House Of Representatives Considers Bill Seeking To Jail Bobrisky, Denrele, James Brown

Nigerians have taken to their social media to share their outrage and anger toward the members of the House of Representatives who are reportedly considering a bill that will jail crossdressers in the country.

According to Sahara Reporters: “The bill to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria was introduced by Umar Muda, a member of the House of Representatives, and it was read on the floor of the House on Tuesday. If passed into law, cross-dressing will become an offence in the country with the exemption of those using it for entertainment. Offenders will be liable to be jailed for six months.”

“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment of 6 months or to a fine of five hundred thousand naira,” the bill says.

And many people have spoken up about how they feel about this preoccupation. See the reactions:

the good thing about this bill is that: 1) it will finally solve Nigeria's insecurity challenges

2) improve power supply

3) end ASUU strike

4) repair the negative impression foreigners have about Nigeria

5) cause the reduction of prices of items in the market be fast, please. https://t.co/aMFX82cj3N — BOBRISKY (@BobriskyNG) April 5, 2022

The Police, Armed Forces and Para Military are too useless to do their jobs and keep us all safe but its what clothes people are wearing that is your problem. https://t.co/zxJHQa1u4w — Earthenware (@EarthenwareJ) April 6, 2022

This speaks joblessness. Since March 1, Nigerian women have been asking you to reconsider the gender bills. Seems like y'all take great delight in disrupting people's lives@nassnigeria pass the gender bills.#NigerianWomenOccupyNASS#EqualRightsforNGWomen https://t.co/ZZ15otDq6o — That Mental Chick 🧠 (@TeelashDavidO) April 6, 2022

Nigerian government and their misplaced priorities 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/p4VjmmzmJd — Leavemebe🇳🇬 (@arabanco) April 6, 2022

Soldiers are killed left right and center. Same with innocent people. It's cross dressers who have not hurt anyone the useless @HouseNGR or and @NGRSenate are looking for bill on? The day this country collapse you all will be first to go down with her. Idiots https://t.co/JLUg66gU6p — PRINCE (@strayflakes) April 6, 2022

