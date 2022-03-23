Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeUncategorized
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Outrage After Nicki Minaj Scribbles Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Names in Screenshot of Op-Ed Praising Her

Nicki Minaj got burned by her own fans after she took to Twitter to express gratitude for a HotNewHipHop article, Why Nicki Minaj Is One of the Greatest of All Time, which praised her.

In the article, Joshua Robinson chronicled Nicki’s rise within the music industry and her impact.

“Yet, what’s most astonishing and powerful about Nicki’s impact on Hip-Hop is her presence and, sometimes, the lack thereof,” Robinson writes. “Whether she’s going on an unexpected freestyle or guest-feature run, giving a rare interview, or speaking her mind in a wild Twitter rant, Nicki Minaj’s presence — be it aural, digital, or visual — is absolutely enthralling, and when she’s on hiatus, you can tell. Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion City Girls, and Doja Cat over the past few years, female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture.”

Nicki shared the above paragraph on her Twitter with edits; she blacked out her fellow female artists’ names with no explanation. And this made some people mad.

See the reactions:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: