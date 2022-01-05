Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Outrage After News Surfaced that Drake, Chris Brown & More Will Feature in Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album, “Unstoppable”

Folks are not happy to hear that Drake and Chris Brown will be featured on the late singer, Aaliyah’s new album, Unstoppable.

Recall that weeks ago, her catalog was released on streaming platforms, and now her new album is set to arrive this month, her first new music in more than 15 years.

“That will be out in January,” Aaliyah’s uncle and Blackground founder, Barry Hankerson, told Star 99.7’s Geno Jones. He also added the star-studded guest list, which includes Snoop Dogg, Future, Ne-Yo, and Drake, who Hankerson calls “one of her biggest fans.”

Well, people don’t like this. See the reactions:

