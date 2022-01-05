Outrage After News Surfaced that Drake, Chris Brown & More Will Feature in Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album, “Unstoppable”

Folks are not happy to hear that Drake and Chris Brown will be featured on the late singer, Aaliyah’s new album, Unstoppable.

Recall that weeks ago, her catalog was released on streaming platforms, and now her new album is set to arrive this month, her first new music in more than 15 years.

“That will be out in January,” Aaliyah’s uncle and Blackground founder, Barry Hankerson, told Star 99.7’s Geno Jones. He also added the star-studded guest list, which includes Snoop Dogg, Future, Ne-Yo, and Drake, who Hankerson calls “one of her biggest fans.”

Well, people don’t like this. See the reactions:

Why would you think making an Aaliyah album with a bunch of toxic niggas is smart?? https://t.co/YqfS7HL0ql — Vic Damone Jr (@wholesomefoxx) January 5, 2022

It is interesting (?) how to musicians like Chris Brown, Future and Drake, who are surrounded with varying degrees of accusations of the mistreatment of women, Aaliyah has become their passive, perfect Virgin Mary & they in turn have been allowed unfettered access to her legacy https://t.co/fghSfuHONs — Moya Lothian-Mclean (@mlothianmclean) January 5, 2022

This is disgusting, having actual abusers on a victim of abuse album, who is DEAD and can’t advocate for herself! This is actually rancid https://t.co/s4au92Of2P — Charlotte Bayes (@CharlotteBHC) January 5, 2022

The music industry way too comfortable profiting off dead artists https://t.co/5jRyRLcU8t — Scooby Durag™️ (@Ronniee_K) January 5, 2022

Abusers uniting for an album from an abuse victim is gross and we cannot in good faith support this! https://t.co/fNNwUSyNIF — Leslie? Knope (@rugimuch) January 5, 2022

she doesn’t need features, especially features of men who are predators and abusers. this is so weird and disgusting. https://t.co/7o9Y1ItiLP — theydontdeserveyou (@bilsvalue) January 5, 2022

Aaliyah literally doesn’t know these people. https://t.co/D3oGRpSNHn — David Tshabalala (@SlayingGoliath) January 5, 2022

