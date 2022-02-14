Monday, February 14, 2022
ADANNE

Outrage After NDLEA Declares Abba Kyari Wanted for Cocaine Trafficking

Nigerians are deeply upset with the constant drama involving Abba Kyari and have taken to their social media to vent.

In case you missed it: The NDLEA announced today that the suspended police officer is wanted for over 25kg Cocaine deal. See the press release:

And see the video evidence of the drug deal:

This comes mere months after the United States Government declared him a wanted man for his alleged involvement in fraudulent activities. Now, with the NDLEA issue, Nigerians feel he is mocking the entire country, while living large and free of the consequences of his alleged crimes.

See the reactions:

