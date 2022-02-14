Outrage After NDLEA Declares Abba Kyari Wanted for Cocaine Trafficking

Nigerians are deeply upset with the constant drama involving Abba Kyari and have taken to their social media to vent.

In case you missed it: The NDLEA announced today that the suspended police officer is wanted for over 25kg Cocaine deal. See the press release:

PRESS RELEASE: NDLEA declares suspended DCP Abba Kyari wanted over 25kg Cocaine deal pic.twitter.com/5gThHeAVSr — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) February 14, 2022

And see the video evidence of the drug deal:

Breaking: NDLEA releases video evidence as it declares Abba Kyari wanted pic.twitter.com/ZtkbhIWpBu — AIT (@AIT_Online) February 14, 2022

This comes mere months after the United States Government declared him a wanted man for his alleged involvement in fraudulent activities. Now, with the NDLEA issue, Nigerians feel he is mocking the entire country, while living large and free of the consequences of his alleged crimes.

See the reactions:

Abba Kyari, the “alleged super cop”, is not the only one involved in these dastardly acts. His old IGP unit as a whole should be investigated.

They imprison & kïll innocent Nigerians, while the real criminals get away with it because they can "settle." — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) February 14, 2022

Abba kyari is busy committing more atrocities while he is already Facing serious corruption charges and a possible extradition to the U.S What manner of corruption is this — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) February 14, 2022

Abba Kyari – turns himself to NDLEA today or tomorrow? He is detained, then granted bail sometime next week? His passport seized per bail terms and he is then barred from international travel pending the NDLEA investigation/trial which never happens? — Joe (@JoeOdey) February 14, 2022

The @PoliceNG needs to explain to Nigerians why DCP Abba Kyari who was in "suspension" could still go ahead to institute an arrest with his men. If not, he should be answering another case of illegal appearance to duty while under suspension. This una super cop na pure Island boy — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) February 14, 2022

I doubt that anything serious will happen to Abba Kyari so long he remains in Nigeria. If he gets extradited to the US, then, he might be away for a long time. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) February 14, 2022

Abba Kyari must be somewhere laughing at all of us atm. Wanted by the FBI since July, suspended by the PSC since August, under investigation by the Nigerian govt since August, still a free man in February and hobnobbing with the rich & powerful. NDLEA, this new joke is on you! — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) February 14, 2022

