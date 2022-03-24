Billboard Teams Up With Afro Nation to Launch First-Ever Afrobeats Chart in the United States

Yesterday, Billboard announced that it has collaborated with Afro Nation to launch the first-ever United States chart for Afrobeats music.

Per the outlet, “The Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart will go live on Billboard.com on March 29. The chart ranks the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the country based on a weighted formula incorporating official streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers.”

Speaking about this, Billboard’s SVP of Charts and Development, Silvio Pietroluongo, said: “Billboard is excited to collaborate with Afro Nation on the launch of the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. As with much of the world, Afrobeats has grown tremendously as a genre in America and we are proud to showcase the top songs and artists with this new weekly ranking.”

While Afro Nation founder Obi Asika added: “The last decade has seen Afrobeats explode into a worldwide phenomenon, influencing culture and fashion across the globe and I am humbled to have made a contribution to growing the genre alongside many talented, passionate people. There is still so much more potential within the scene and the community that has grown around it and I believe it is vital that with Billboard we now have a U.S. chart that reflects this growth and provides a platform for emerging artists from every continent to showcase their talent to new audiences.”

Some of the songs that made major success in the US market include songs like Wizkid‘s “Essence” featuring Tems, CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” and Fireboy DML‘s “Peru.”

