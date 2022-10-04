Ousted Burkina Faso leader, Damiba, in Togo

Burkina Faso’s ousted military ruler has gone to neighbouring Togo after rival officers seized power in a coup on Friday, Togo’s government has said.

Togo had taken in Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba for the sake of regional peace, Akodah Ayewouadan added.

New military ruler Capt Ibrahim Traoré has urged cabinet ministers to “move faster” to tackle “urgent” problems.

An Islamist insurgency in Burkina Faso has worsened since Lt Col Damiba seized power in January.

On Sunday, religious and community leaders said he had formally resigned after Capt Traoré agreed to meet his conditions.

In a recording widely shared on social media, Lt-Col Damiba said he wished Burkina Faso’s new leader every success. It is not known if he was alone when it was made.

Capt Traoré said Burkina Faso was facing an emergency in every sector, “from security to defence, to health, to social action, to infrastructure”.

It was time for government to “abandon the unnecessary red tape”, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...