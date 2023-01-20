Our plan to beat Arsenal again – Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has said his team will do everything to beat Arsenal again.

The Red Devils are the only team to have taken three points off Mikel Arteta’s men this season.

United won 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in September.

But ten Hag admits the Gunners have improved since then and will be difficult opponents.

“When we played them before you could already see that the coaching style was already working. You could see really good structures in the team and I think they have even improved during the first half of the season. There is a really good spirit in the team.

“They are on a great run and it’s up to us to beat that run and we will do everything to do that.

“We know what to do. We have to be really good and we need a really good performance. If we do, then we have a good chance of getting a good result,” ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.

