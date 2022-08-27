Our future should be decided in Nigeria – Shehu Sani blasts Wike, Atiku others over London trip

Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the meeting held in London involving Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

On his return to Nigeria, Gov Wike said the meetings were in the best interest of the country.

But Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, faulted the leaders for holding a meeting in faraway London to discuss the future of Nigeria.

He wrote on Facebook, “Nigerian political elites should stop meeting in London to decide the future of Nigeria,sixty two years after independence. Zik, Balewa, Awo, Ahmadu Bello and Aminu Kano did that in the fifties;

“It’s enough. It’s time we come of age. The future of Nigeria should be decided in Nigeria. If you must meet in a serene environment, go to Obudu Cattle Ranch. And if you must travel out, go to Addis Ababa.”

