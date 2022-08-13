Our future is full of hope – Atiku, Tinubu laud Nigerian Youths

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu have hailed Nigerian youths for their contributions to the nation.

Atiku and Tinubu’s messages came in separate statements issued to mark the 2022 International Youth Day.

The former vice president in a series of tweets on his handle described the nation’s young people as innovative.

“One thing is critical, our nation’s youth have never, at any point, lacked innovative ideas and unique energy for breakthroughs. What’s been missing is the necessary governmental leadership that will throw up opportunities to allow for full expression,” he said.

“There’s no telling that our current situation has drastically diminished the possibilities that should be available to young people to harness their potential. But hope beckons.”

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Nigerian youths attain their full potential.

On the other hand, the former Lagos State governor shared a video on his official handle, hailing the creativity of the country’s young people in several facets of life.

According to him, the ingenuity of Nigerian youths is why the country’s music “is moving people and making them dance in major venues across the world”.

Tinubu said Nigeria is “blessed with the inexhaustible energies and brilliance of young people. Every day, they keep breaking boundaries and records in almost every human endeavour. The creativity that lives in the heart of the average Nigerian youth shines bright like the sun.

“I must acknowledge and appreciate the innovators that power the economy that has changed lives. People like Mitchell Elegbe, Tarebi Alebiosu, Aniedi Odo- Obong, Odunayo Eweniyi, and Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin.

“And many others are leading the way, embellishing through their enterprise, creativity, and vision. Our nation’s fast-growing reputation as the best place for tech entrepreneurship on the African continent

“Our future is full of hope and excitement in the African continent. Our future is full of hope and excitement, in part because of the work of these men and women have done and continue to do. I celebrate them all.”

The APC presidential candidate reiterated that it is the duty of the government to create an environment that will lead to the harness of the country’s youthful talent, noting that their “success might bring pride, joy, and excitement to our people and renewed hope to generations of Nigerians to come”

