OsunDecides: ‘So far, so good’ – Adeleke speaks after casting vote

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed satisfaction with the process so far.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote at the polling unit, 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North, Adeleke said the process was going on smoothly as at 9 am.

The former lawmaker hailed the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, on the process, saying the electoral body had improved.

He said, “So far so good. From what I have been hearing across the State, everything is calm and we hope it will continue like that.

“The process is fantastic. I think INEC has improved on their equipments. Everything is working fast. The turn out is very impressive”.

Speaking on whether there are cases of vote buying in the ongoing exercise, Adeleke said, “we are just starting and we hope it will continue as it is right now”.

Adeleke, who expressed optimism that the Osun would be different from that of Ekiti State, said “this election is going to be a point of contact to 2023 general elections, the whole world is currently watching us”.

