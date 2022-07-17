OsunDecides: Davido, others celebrate over PDP situation room result

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has been spotted in a video where he was rejoicing over the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the election.

In the video, Davido was seen celebrating the outcome of the result compiled by the PDP Situation Room.

In the result displayed, the PDP was said to have polled 233,923 while, while the ruling party in the state, All Progressives Congress, which fielded the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola, was credited with 187,565 votes.

Those in the room could be seen hugging and back slapping themselves.

However, in the wee hours of the morning, the Independent National Electoral Commission was still releasing the results of the election by local government areas.

