Osun State: Oyetola wins at Supreme Court

Politics

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to restore the nullification of the participation of Osun’s ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola and his deputy Benedict Alabi in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Centus Nweze on Thursday held that the appeal by the PDP lacked merit and directed the counsel to the PDP Kehinde Ogunwumiju to withdraw it.

The court held that the PDP could not, under the law,  question the process leading to the emergence of Oyetola and Alabi as candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja had in a judgment on September 30, 2022, nullified the participation of Oyetola and Alabi in the governorship election on the grounds that their nomination forms were endorsed by an acting Chairman of APC, who was also a serving governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Justice Nwite’s judgment was set aside by the Court of Appeal, Abuja in a judgment in December last year, a decision the PDP appealed to the Supreme Court.

Celebrity

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi Appointed Group VP Marketing for Wakanow Group

0
Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has been appointed as the Group Vice President, Marketing for the Wakanow Group
Celebrity

Empress Njamah Recounts Terrible Ordeal with Blackmailer Fiancé

0
Empress Njamah has thankfully regained her Instagram page back after it was seized by her ex-fiancé and is spilling some tea on her situation.
Celebrity

Osas Ighodaro Ushers in February with Fire Photos in Orange and Green Bikini

0
Osas Ighodaro is having the time of her life on her work/vacation in the United States of America
Celebrity

Naira Marley Shows Off Newly Acquired Palatial Mansion in the Heart of Lekki, says it’s His 10th

0
Naira Marley is gradually building up his real estate portfolio as he just acquired another palatial mansion in the heart of Lekki.

