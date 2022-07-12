Osun Guber: Police deploy 21,000 personnel, warn troublemakers of dire consequences

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has issued a strong warning to anyone who plans to disrupt the Osun State governorship election scheduled for July 16.

According to him, the Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone found wanting throughout the period of the exercise to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Baba gave the warning on Tuesday gave the warning at the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the electoral umpire in Osogbo, the state capital.

He also said 21,000 security personnel have been deployed for the governorship election.

This deployment, according to the IGP, is not meant to intimidate law-abiding citizens, but tame undemocratic moves.

He assured eligible voters to go out and exercise their franchise without fear, saying the 332 wards of the 30 local government areas of the state would be well-secured.

