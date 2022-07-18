Osun Election: How Democracy triumphed over violence – Peace Committee

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has commended the people of Osun State over their peaceful conduct during the just concluded governorship election.

In a statement issued on Sunday, NPC Chairman and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), said the voters came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

NPC described their conduct as an admirable example of proper voter behaviour to the nation as the 2023 general elections are fast approaching.

“We particularly commend the people of Osun State for coming out in large numbers abiding by the procedures set out by the Electoral Act and implemented by the electoral commission,” the statement read.

“Your conduct is an admirable example of proper voter behaviour to the nation, even as we look forward to the General Elections in 2023.

“We note with certainty, the efforts put in place by various stakeholders in government, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), traditional and religious leaders, and various development partners, to ensure a peaceful and transparent atmosphere before, during and after the elections in Osun State. We are elated over this development and call for further cooperation in future elections.”

Vote-Trading

While claiming that vote buying characterised the just concluded governorship election, the committee said the scourge should not be treated with kid gloves,.

According to Abubakar, vote buying threatens the credibility of the electoral process and as such both the seller and the buyer must be brought to book to put a stop to the menace.

“We strongly decry the incidences of vote-trading recorded during the elections. This criminal offence should not be treated with levity because it threatens the credibility of the process.

“It reduces the privileged selection of those who steward our commonwealth through our electoral processes, as being transactional. We must hold to account all who would muddy the springs from which we as a people seek to drink from collectively by such actions of bribery, both the giver and receiver,” he added.

He also called on the winner of the election to be magnanimous in victory, charging those displeased with the outcome of the election to seek redress in court and shun violence.

