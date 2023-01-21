Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Osun Amotekun boss quits over ‘operational challenges’

News

The Field Commander of the Western Security Network Agency (Amotekun) in Osun, Amitolu Shittu has resigned.

The information of his resignation was made known by Yusuf Idowu, the Amotekun Osun spokesperson in Osogbo, on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The Amotekun Osun spokesperson also revealed that Shittu’s resignation letter had been tendered at the office of the Secretary to the Osun State Government.

Shittu who was appointed by the administration of the immediate past governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, although didn’t state his reason for resignation, however, it was stated in his letter that while in office, he struggled with “operational challenges thrown up by the enemy within the top hierarchy of the Corp due to military intrigues, vainglory, and egoism.”

He appreciated Oyetola, for giving him the opportunity to serve the state meritoriously.

The letter partly reads; “I, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, hereby tender my resignation as the Field Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency & Amotekun Corps today, Friday, 20th January 2023.

“I appreciate the former governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

“I also thank the DSS, the Nigeria Police, DCP Segun Olusegun, journalists, and Corps members for their support,” the letter read.

Latest

Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu campaign director quits

0
Naja’atu Muhammad, a Director in the Bola Tinubu 2023...
News

Nigerian engineer breaks 50-year-old record in Japan

0
An Exceptional Nigerian engineer has broken a 50-year-old record...
Sports

Liverpool and Chelsea share spoils in drab draw

0
Liverpool and Chelsea settled for a share of the...
News

BREAKING: 2 APC members shot dead

0
Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed two persons believed to be...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu campaign director quits

0
Naja’atu Muhammad, a Director in the Bola Tinubu 2023...
News

Nigerian engineer breaks 50-year-old record in Japan

0
An Exceptional Nigerian engineer has broken a 50-year-old record...
Sports

Liverpool and Chelsea share spoils in drab draw

0
Liverpool and Chelsea settled for a share of the...
News

BREAKING: 2 APC members shot dead

0
Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed two persons believed to be...
Politics

Kwankwaso’s NNPP declares support for Atiku [Video]

0
The NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso may have found...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: Tinubu campaign director quits

Emmanuel Offor -
Naja’atu Muhammad, a Director in the Bola Tinubu 2023 presidential campaign, has resigned. She was the Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council...
Read more

Nigerian engineer breaks 50-year-old record in Japan

Emmanuel Offor -
An Exceptional Nigerian engineer has broken a 50-year-old record and becomes the first African to bag first class in Japanese university. The man identified as...
Read more

Liverpool and Chelsea share spoils in drab draw

Emmanuel Offor -
Liverpool and Chelsea settled for a share of the spoils in a lifeless stalemate at Anfield. The two giants, who have been in constant pursuit...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: