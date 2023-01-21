Osun Amotekun boss quits over ‘operational challenges’

The Field Commander of the Western Security Network Agency (Amotekun) in Osun, Amitolu Shittu has resigned.

The information of his resignation was made known by Yusuf Idowu, the Amotekun Osun spokesperson in Osogbo, on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The Amotekun Osun spokesperson also revealed that Shittu’s resignation letter had been tendered at the office of the Secretary to the Osun State Government.

Shittu who was appointed by the administration of the immediate past governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, although didn’t state his reason for resignation, however, it was stated in his letter that while in office, he struggled with “operational challenges thrown up by the enemy within the top hierarchy of the Corp due to military intrigues, vainglory, and egoism.”

He appreciated Oyetola, for giving him the opportunity to serve the state meritoriously.

The letter partly reads; “I, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, hereby tender my resignation as the Field Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency & Amotekun Corps today, Friday, 20th January 2023.

“I appreciate the former governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

“I also thank the DSS, the Nigeria Police, DCP Segun Olusegun, journalists, and Corps members for their support,” the letter read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...