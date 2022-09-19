Osita Chidoka reveals attributes his father shares with Queen Elizabeth

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has said his father shares some remarkable circumstantial attributes with the late Queen Elizabeth.

Chidoka noted that while he watched the funeral rites of the late Queen, he couldn’t help but think about his father, who is alive and would turn 96 in November this year.

He disclosed this via a post on his Facebook page, while the queen’s funeral rites were ongoing.

In a poetic form he wrote, “I am watching the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth

Could not help but think of my father

She was born April 1926

My father was born November 1926

Their births couldn’t be more different

She a Princess

Him without royalty

She became a Head of State

He became the Head of his Family

A few days ago their paths diverged further

She died at 96

My father will turn 96 on November 9

They both lived through tumultuous changes

The great depression of 1929

The second world war

The Holocaust

The detonation of atomic bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth

The decolonisation of British colonies

1948 the year Prince Charles was born

My Mother named Victoria, was born the same year, her parents paid no bills at Island Maternity as the crown paid for all delivery at the Maternity in honour of the Queen’s delivery

The civil rights movement

The landing of Man on the Moon

The Nigerian/Biafra Civil war

Great technological innovations

They survived the Coronavirus

An eventful life

A period of monumental changes

Yet they remained the constant in our lives, publicly and privately

As the Queen is interred

And my father looks to his 96th birthday

We pray for long life

A life of honour

Like my father, I pray to live through changing times

healthy, lucid and joyful

The Queen lived in service of her people

May we live in service of our life’s ordained duty:

Amen”.

