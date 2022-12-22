Search
Emmanuel Offor
Osinbajo visits Tinubu in Abuja

Politics

The Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, visited All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at his Abuja residence.

The APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, was present during the meeting of the two politicians.

Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, disclosed this while tweeting some still pictures captured during the meeting.

He wrote on Twitter, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stopped by for a friendly visit at the Abuja residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu just now.”

Osinbajo has not been part of any campaign since his lost the presidential ticket of the ruling party to the former Lagos Governor in May this year.

