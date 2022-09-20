Osinbajo speaks on global brotherhood after Queen’s funeral

The coming together of leaders from different parts of the globe to celebrate the life of late Queen Elizabeth II and attend her funeral is a show of solidarity and goodwill by people from around the world, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday.

Professor Osinbajo, who spoke in London during a chat with journalists after attending the state funeral service of the late Queen of England at Westminster Abbey, believes it is also a testament to the brotherhood of nations.

“For countries like ours, for Nigeria and for the Commonwealth, this has been very ennobling, very strengthening,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande.

“I am sure that King Charles felt not just the honour of having so many people come by, but also the reassurance that there is a brotherhood across the world and that the Commonwealth remains strong, a Commonwealth of free nations who willingly subscribe to coming together, to work together to achieve sometimes disparate political objectives but clear economic objectives.”

On the significance of the event, Professor Osinbajo said, “it is a historic event and one that is unlikely to happen, perhaps in another lifetime, just the sheer enormity of all that has happened and the gathering of leaders from everywhere, the goodwill, the good wishes, and all of that from practically everywhere around the world.”

“So, I think that this has truly been a testament to the sort of person the queen was – in life and death, brought people together and perhaps even more so in death,” he added.

The Vice President then prayed for a successful reign for King Charles lll, noting that “one wishes King Charles very well indeed, and I think we are all anxious that he succeeds.

“And that he perhaps does even better than his mother, which is the hope of his mum. I am sure that the queen will really hope that all her successors and in this case King Charles, will do better than she did.

“We are all looking forward to a wonderful reign, a reign that will bring prosperity, peace, not just to England, but to the Commonwealth and to all of us.”

