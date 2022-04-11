Osinbajo must step down for Tinubu – Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged presidential aspirants raised by Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to step down.

Writing on his Facebook page, Igbokwe said such presidential aspirants should step down for history and posterity’s sake.

Recall that Bola Tinubu, Dave Umahi, Rochas Okorocha, Yahaya Bello, Rotimi Amaechi, and Vice president Yemi Osinbajo have declared their intentions to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Monday, Osinbajo joined in the race of those vying for the highest office in the land in 2023.

It was alleged that Tinubu had stepped down for Osinbajo to be Buhari’s running mate because both Buhari and Tinubu are Muslims and it was nearly impossible to sell a joint Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in 2015.

Osinbajo had served under Tinubu as attorney-general of Lagos State for eight years.

Reacting to Osinbajo’s declaration, Igbokwe who is the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, on Monday said, “Let me drop it here for history and posterity:

“If you are one of the people Asiwaju raised up and you are eyeing the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria show respect and withdraw from the race.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...