Osinbajo heads to UK for Queen’s funeral

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be representing Nigeria at a number of events on Sunday and Monday during the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.

Osinbajo departed Abuja on Saturday and will join members of the Royal Family, world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – at the ceremonies, including the funeral service scheduled to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

This was disclosed in a statement by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, on Saturday.

Ahead of the service, Osinbajo will be among guests and dignitaries to be received by King Charles llI and Queen Consort Camilla, at a reception in Buckingham Palace, on Sunday.

Earlier on that day, Osinbajo will hold a bilateral meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

Osinbajo will return to Nigeria after Monday’s State Funeral.

Recall that Queen Elizabeth ll was the Head of the Commonwealth and the longest serving British monarch.

She died at 96 on the 8th of September this year at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...