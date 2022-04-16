Osinbajo drafted APC manifesto that got us in trouble – Pastor Giwa

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, Pastor Adewale Giwa has disclosed that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was the brain behind the failed 2015 manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to the cleric, it was surprising that Osinbajo declared to run for presidency despite his contribution to the current quagmire Nigeria is facing at the moment.

“It’s funny to me to see Professor Yemi Osinbajo declaring to run for the office of the President of Nigeria having failed to fulfill, at least one of their 2015 manifesto promises.

“Let me remind Nigeria that Mr. Osinbajo played a prominent role in drafting the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress that put Nigeria in serious trouble. The document, called “Roadmap to a New Nigeria,” has led the country to where she is today.

“Tell me, if he becomes the President, what would he do differently? It’s time Nigerians come together and seriously demand for a referendum. Neither Osinbajo nor Tinubu or anybody can be a good president unless we change the way Nigeria was formed. We have to go back to what led to the amalgamation of Nigeria; change the name of this country given by a foreigner and change our constitution.

“Nobody, I repeat, nobody can make a good president unless we address the aforementioned issues. Nigeria will go out of the “frying pan to fire”, if care is not taken. We will go from a bad situation to a situation that is even worse if Osinbajo, Tinubu or anybody becomes the president without properly organizing a referendum.

“There are many factors that won’t make Osinbajo to perform. He is loyal to president Muhammadu Buhari. They both borrowed money from China; Don’t expect Professor Osinbajo to probe his boss. Only an insane person would think that Osinbajo will produce a good result. As a matter of fact, the upcoming presidential election is a joke.”

He added that “as a matter of fact, all those who aspire to become the next president of Nigeria are fooling themselves. They are selfish politicians, looking for what they want to acquire for themselves, relatives and friends.

“If an angel falls from heaven to become the next president of Nigeria without addressing salient issues that have to do with the1999 constitution, referendum, etc, the masses will continue to wallow in abject poverty and nothing would change for better.

“They know this, and that’s why none of them is interested to talk about it. All they are after is to continue to lead on bad policies. We have to rebuild the foundation of Nigeria, change the constitution and come together to discuss the way out.”

