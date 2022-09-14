Osinbajo back in Nigeria after Ruto’s swearing-in

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo returned to Nigeria on Tuesday night after he attended the inauguration of William Ruto as Kenya’s 5th President in Nairobi, the capital city of the East African country.

The vice president had left Abuja for Nairobi on Monday evening and had represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the landmark occasion.

Osinbajo was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu.

Earlier in the day, he described the inauguration of Ruto as a celebration of democracy.

“I think that what we have seen here in Kenya and the swearing-in of Dr. William Ruto is really evidence of robust institutions doing what they ought to do,” the Nigerian VP said, according to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“It is a great example and we are all extremely pleased. And I’m sure you have seen, from all of the African Heads of State and Governments and their representatives who are present here today, that there is an atmosphere of elation and joy because this worked,” Osinbajo added.

The high point of the occasion was the oath-taking ceremonies by the newly elected President and his deputy – Rigathi Gachagua, as well as the handover of instruments of power and a copy of Kenya’s Constitution from former President Uhuru Kenyatta to Ruto.

