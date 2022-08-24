Osinbajo attends FEC Meeting physically for first time since surgery

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday attended the Federal Executive Council meeting physically for the first time since he underwent surgery in July.

Prof Osinbajo successfully underwent surgery for a leg fracture on July 16. He was discharged on July 25 and he has been recuperating while attending official functions virtually.

He was welcomed by ministers and presidential aides at the council chambers, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding over the meeting.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu are also attending the meeting physically.

