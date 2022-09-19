Osinbajo arrives in London ahead of Queen’s funeral

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived in London ahead of the state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom.

Professor Osinbajo who departed Abuja on Saturday would be representing Nigeria at a number of events while in the UK, including the funeral service.

Upon his arrival in London on Sunday, according to his media aide Laolu Akande, the Vice President paid respects at the Queen’s Lying in State at Westminster.

He also signed the condolence register, saying, “Nigeria joins government, people of UK, Commonwealth, and rest of the world in expressing our sincere condolence to the royal family on the passing of a monarch for all seasons. May the Lord bless her memory.”

Thereafter, Akande in a tweet, said Professor Osinbajo was received by UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, James Cleverly.

At the meeting, Cleverly expressed gratitude for Nigeria’s solidarity with the UK at its time of grief and both men discussed the interest of the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, in deepening the relationship with Nigeria.

Later in the evening (on Sunday), the Vice President would be received alongside the world leaders – including members of the Commonwealth, Heads of State, Governors-General, Prime Ministers, and foreign royal families – by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at a reception in Buckingham Palace.

Akande said that Professor Osinbajo would also join members of the royal family and the world leaders at the funeral service scheduled to hold at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

