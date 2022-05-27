Osinachi: Late singer’s husband hammered with homicide charges

The Federal Government has instituted a legal action against Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi.

The Attorney-General of the Federation slammed 23-count charges against Peter over the death of Osinachi.

Peter was charged in accordance with Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Osinachi died on April 8 after allegedly suffering domestic violence from her husband.

Following her death, Peter was arrested while an autopsy was carried out.

The National hospital, Abuja said the result of the autopsy was released to the police.

Peter has now been dragged before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with culpable homicide, contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with death.

The case with charge number, CR/199/2022, was filed by the Head, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Yewande Gbola-Awopetun.

Count one reads, “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

Count two, “Statement of offence: Wilfully placing a person in fear of physical injury contrary to section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...