Osimhen sacks in-law, gets new agent

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has pitched tent with a new agent for the fourth time in just two years.

Osimhen, 23, was represented by Jean-Gerard Benoit Czajka from the age of 14 but parted ways with him during negotiations for the record breaking move to Napoli, a little over two years ago.

He pitched tents with William D’Avilla of DW Sports and he made the deal to Napoli happen. They both parted ways a year into his deal at Napoli leaving Osimhen’s in-law Osita Okolo as his agent.

Osita reported angered the Napoli forward when he spoke about the need for him to take care of his family. The statement appeared not to have gone down well with the forward as he ended their working relationship.

Roberto Calenda is now his new agent and his first major task will be to ensure there is breakthrough in the viral reports of interest in his client from teams in the English Premier League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...