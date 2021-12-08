Osimhen returns to training

Nigeria attacker Victor Osimhen has returned to training, after suffering a serious face injury in a Serie A game.

Napoli confirmed Osimhen’s return on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old suffered a fractured eye socket and cheekbone after a head collision with Inter’s Milan Skriniar, during a Serie A clash which the Nerazzurri won 3-2.

He had to be substituted and rushed to hospital for proper examination before being operated upon.

Following the surgery, Napoli announced that the striker will be out of action for three months – ruling him out of the Super Eagles AFCON charge.

But on Wednesday, Napoli published a short video of Osimhen doing light jogging at Napoli’s training ground.

The club accompanied the video with the caption “Victor is back in training 😍

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre.”

It however remains to be seen if he will recover in time for AFCON holding in Cameroon.

