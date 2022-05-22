Osimhen, Oshoala, Rohr, lead nominations for Ballers Award

Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr and Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala are in a long list of nominees for the 2021 The Ballers Awards.

The nominees for this year’s awards, which is the fourth edition, were unveiled by the organisers on Friday, 21 May, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Sixteen categories will be contested for in this year’s edition of The Ballers Awards slated for June 12.

The categories are Revelation of the Year, Fans’ Favourite Baller, Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Forward of the Year, Baller of the Year (Male) and Baller of the Year (Female).

Others are Humanitarian of the Year, Most Promising Baller, Coach of the Year, Super Eagles Goal of the Year, Best Local Based Player, Best TV/VLOG, Best Print/Online and Best Sports Photography.

In the Baller of the Year for the male category, Osimhen is shortlisted alongside Paul Onuachu, Joe Aribo, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Coach of the Year category has Rohr, Kennedy Boboye, Fatai Osho, and Diepreye Telbowei while Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Uchenna Kanu and Christy Ucheibe are listed for the Baller of the Year in the female category.

In a chat with Completesports.com, founder of Naijafootballers organizers of The Ballers Awards, Gbenga Salu, stated that this year’s edition is going to be bigger and better than previous ones.

“We are in for the biggest football award show in Nigeria. We are bringing some innovations, we are expanding it to more categories, the event itself is going to be bigger, publicity is going to be much more bigger,” Salu said.

“We are talking in collaboration with some foreign media as well to make sure that even the players that are nominated they get joy out of being nominated by their clubs, media outlets and all that. So I think people should just expect the biggest award show in the Nigeria.

“Dignitaries, people that matter in the sport industry, former Nigeria internationals, people outside sport are expected to grace this year’s edition.”

THE BALLERS AWARDS NOMINEES FULL LIST

REVELATION OF THE YEAR

ANAYO IWUALA

CALVIN BASSEY

MONDAY GIFT

RAPHAEL ONYEDIKA

ABRAHAM MARCUS

FANS FAVOURITE BALLER

VICTOR OSIMHEN

ASISAT OSHOALA

KELECHI IHEANACHO

OLA AINA

MADUKA OKOYE

JOE ARIBO

AHMED MUSA

GOAL KEEPER OF THE YEAR

MADUKA OKOYE

ADEBAYO ADELEYE

FRANCSIS UZOHO

ADEWALE ADEYINKA

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

LEON BALOGUN

WILLIAM TROOST EKONG

ZAIDU SANUSI

OLISA NDAH

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR

JOE ARIBO

WILFRED NDIDI

FRANK ONYEKA

BONKE INNOCENT

FORWARD OF THE YEAR

VICTOR OSIMHEN

ANTHONY NWAKAEME

PAUL ONUACHU

KELECHI IHEANACHO

SADIQ UMAR

BALLER OF THE YEAR – MALE

PAUL ONUACHU

JOE ARIBO

VICTOR OSIMHEN

KELECHI IHEANACHO

BALLER OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

RASHEEDAT AJIBADE

ASISAT OSHOALA

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE

UCHENNA KANU

CHRISTY UCHEIBE

HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR

ASISAT OSHOALA

WILLIAM TROOST EKONG

ODION IGHALO

AHMED MUSA

MOST PROMISING BALLER

AFOLABI YUSUF

ADEWALE QUADRI OLUWATOBI

MONDAY GIFT

AFOLABI KEHINDE TIMOTHY

AJANI WAHEED

IBRAHIM BALA

COACH OF THE YEAR

KENEDY BOBOYE

DIEPREYE TELBOWEI

FATAI OSHO

GERNOT ROHR

SUPER EAGLES GOAL OF THE YEAR

KELECH IHEANACHO VS LIBERIA

(SECOND GOAL)

PAUL ONUACHU VS LESOTHO

VICTOR OSIMHEN VS LESOTHO

LEON BALOGUN VS C.A.R

BEST LOCAL BASED PLAYER

SILAS NWANKWO

OLISA NDAH

ANAYO IWUALA

CHARLES ATSHIMENE

ADELEKE ADEKUNLE

BEST TV/VLOG

JIMMIE AKINSOLA (SUPERSPORTS)

BRENDA SHIMA (AIT)

HINDSIGHT PODCAST (YOUTUBE)

KENNY OGUNMILORO (BCOS TV)

BEST PRINT/ONLINE

IKENWA NNABUOGOR (SCORE NIGERIA)

SHINA OLUDARE (GOAL.COM)

OMONIYI FERANMI (PREMIUM TIMES)

OJORA BABATUNDE (OJB SPORTS)

BEST SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

AYODELE IBIDAPO

VICTOR MODO

JUSTINA ANIEFIOK

CHRISTOPHER ONAH

