Osimhen on target, Chukwueze sees action as Villarreal beat Napoli

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, scored for Napoli who lost 3-2 to Villarreal in a friendly game inside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

Also in action was Osimhen’s Super Eagles teammate Samuel Chukwueze, who came on in the 73rd minute.

Last Sunday, Osimhen found the back of the net in Napoli’s 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.

The 23-year old netted in the 14th minute to cancel out Etienne Capoue’s opener for Villarreal on 12 minutes.

Other scorers for Villarreal were Nicolas Jackson (67th) and Gerard Moreno (70th).

And with 11 minutes left to play, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got Napoli’s second goal from the penalty spot.

Napoli, on 41 points, lead the table and are eight points clear of AC Milan after 15 games.

They will return to league actions with a tricky tie away to Inter Milan on 4th January, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...