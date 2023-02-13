Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Osimhen on target as Napoli ease past Cremonese

Sports

Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to 16 points after victory over bottom-of-the-table Cremonese.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas gave Napoli their 19th win of the season.

The Naples club, chasing their first Italian title since 1990, have now won six matches in a row and have dropped just seven points this season.

Second-placed Inter Milan can reduce Napoli’s lead when they play Sampdoria on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Adrien Rabiot’s goal gave Juventus a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

The result sees Juve, who were docked 15 points in January because of their transfer dealings, move into ninth place.

Latest

Politics

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
News

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

0
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down...
Politics

2023: INEC has no candidate – Yakubu

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is...
Celebrity

Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant during Super Bowl half-time show

0
Rihanna delivered an electrifying and hit-heavy half-time show at...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
News

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

0
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down...
Politics

2023: INEC has no candidate – Yakubu

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is...
Celebrity

Rihanna reveals she’s pregnant during Super Bowl half-time show

0
Rihanna delivered an electrifying and hit-heavy half-time show at...
Celebrity

Jolicoeur of De La Soul dies aged 54

0
David Jolicoeur, a founding member of the pioneering hip...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow old and new...
Read more

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

Emmanuel Offor -
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down the Wellcare Supermarket after the management refused to accept old naira notes from customers. Governor Abdullahi...
Read more

2023: INEC has no candidate – Yakubu

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is not supporting any candidate or any political party in the forthcoming general elections, maintaining that...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: