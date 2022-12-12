Osimhen on target as Napoli beat Palace 3-1

Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli who came from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in a friendly game in Turkey on Sunday.

Osimhen drew Napoli level in the 36th minute after Wilfried Zaha had given Crystal Palace the lead on 33 minutes.

The Super Eagles striker brought down a cross into the box with his chest, lifted the ball over a Palace player before volleying into the far corner.

Giacomo Raspadori put Napoli 2-1 up in the 65th minute before adding the third goal with eight minutes left.

Osimhen has nine goals in 11 Serie A games this season and currently lead the scorers chart for title-chasing Napoli who begin the second half of the league with a tricky fixture against Inter Milan at the San Siro on 4th of January, 2023.

