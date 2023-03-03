Search
Emmanuel Offor
Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie A Player of the Month award for February.

Osimhen netted four times in four league outings for the Partenopei in the month.

The Nigeria international scored a goal each in Napoli’s win against Spezia, Cremonese, Sassuolo and Empoli.

The 24-year-old has found the net in his last eight Serie A outings.

Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Italian top flight with 19 goals from 20 appearances.

The striker won the award in January along with the Goal of the Month prize.

He is nominated alongside his Napoli teammate, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Juventus winger, Angel di Maria, Leece defender, Federico Baschirotto and Torino midfielder, Aleksei Miranchuk.

