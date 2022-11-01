Osimhen makes Serie A Team of the Week

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has been included in the Serie A Team of the Week for his hat-trick feat in Napoli’s 4-0 home win against Sassuolo on Saturday.

The Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Osimhen was one of four Napoli players who made the list.

The 23-year-old opened scoring for Napoli in the fourth minute before doubling the lead in the 19th minute.

The Super Eagles star then completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0 with 13 minutes left to play.

He has now taken his tally to seven in eight league appearances for the Serie A leaders.

