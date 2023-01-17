Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Osimhen, Lookman make Serie A team of the week

Sports

Super Eagles stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been named in the Serie A Team of the Week.

The selection was compiled by the football facts and statistics website, Whoscored.com.

Osimhen scored a brace each for their respective clubs in the Italian top-flight last weekend.

The forward netted twice in Napoli’s 5-1 win against title rivals, Juventus.

The 24-year-old also provided an assist in the game.

Lookman was also on target twice and recorded an assist in Atalanta’s 8-2 thrashing of Salernitana.

Osimhen, who has scored 12 goals in 14 league appearances is currently the top scorer in Serie A this season.

Lookman is the joint second with nine goals.

Latest

Celebrity

Davido and Tems Join Line Up of Stars to Perform at Governors Ball in New York

0
Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.
Politics

EFCC, ICPC, CCB receive Keyamo’s petition to arrest Atiku

0
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said...
Politics

Obi visits Archbishop of Canterbury [Photos]

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

0
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Davido and Tems Join Line Up of Stars to Perform at Governors Ball in New York

0
Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.
Politics

EFCC, ICPC, CCB receive Keyamo’s petition to arrest Atiku

0
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said...
Politics

Obi visits Archbishop of Canterbury [Photos]

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

3 persons in Nigeria wealthier than 83m citizens combined – Oxfam

0
Oxfam in Nigeria has said three of the richest...
News

One shot dead, police station burnt as youths protest priest’s murder in Niger

0
With barely three days after Reverend Isaac Archi of...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Davido and Tems Join Line Up of Stars to Perform at Governors Ball in New York

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Davido and Tems are set to take on New York later in the year.
Read more

EFCC, ICPC, CCB receive Keyamo’s petition to arrest Atiku

Emmanuel Offor -
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo said his petitions to law enforcement agencies against Atiku Abubakar have been received. Keyamo is a director...
Read more

Obi visits Archbishop of Canterbury [Photos]

Emmanuel Offor -
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), met with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, on Monday. The LP standard bearer said Welby...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: