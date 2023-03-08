Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Osimhen in talks with PSG over summer move

Sports

Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda has established contact with Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain over a summer transfer.

Osimhen has been in the news all season following his spectacular displays for Serie A leaders, Napoli.

The Nigeria international is currently the leading marksman in the Italian top-flight with 19 goals from 21 appearances.

According to Italian website, TMW, Calenda met with PSG’s technical director, Luis Campos last week to discuss the possibility of a move this summer.

It is claimed the meeting was carried out without Napoli’s prior knowledge.

PSG face stiff competition from Premier League duo, Manchester United and Chelsea for the forward.

Osimhen has made it clear he would like to play in the Premier League one day but it remains to be seen if PSG can tempt him with a lucrative offer.

Latest

News

One killed as fire razes Lagos market

0
Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has provided an...
News

Tinubu fetes Osinbajo on 66th Birthday

0
President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has sent a congratulatory message to...
Politics

Obi to be in court over BVAS inspection case

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter...
Politics

Atiku inaugurates legal team to challenge Tinubu’s victory

0
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

One killed as fire razes Lagos market

0
Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has provided an...
News

Tinubu fetes Osinbajo on 66th Birthday

0
President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has sent a congratulatory message to...
Politics

Obi to be in court over BVAS inspection case

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter...
Politics

Atiku inaugurates legal team to challenge Tinubu’s victory

0
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar...
News

Montgomery appointed UK high commissioner to Nigeria

0
The United Kingdom Government has appointed Richard Montgomery as...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

One killed as fire razes Lagos market

Emmanuel Offor -
Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has provided an update on the inferno in Ajegunle on Wednesday. The Akere Spare Parts Market on Kirikiri Road,...
Read more

Tinubu fetes Osinbajo on 66th Birthday

Emmanuel Offor -
President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has sent a congratulatory message to Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as he turned 66 today (Wednesday). Tinubu’s message is coming a...
Read more

Obi to be in court over BVAS inspection case

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi will be at the Court of Appeal in Abuja today (Wednesday) over his party’s...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: