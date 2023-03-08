Osimhen in talks with PSG over summer move

Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda has established contact with Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain over a summer transfer.

Osimhen has been in the news all season following his spectacular displays for Serie A leaders, Napoli.

The Nigeria international is currently the leading marksman in the Italian top-flight with 19 goals from 21 appearances.

According to Italian website, TMW, Calenda met with PSG’s technical director, Luis Campos last week to discuss the possibility of a move this summer.

It is claimed the meeting was carried out without Napoli’s prior knowledge.

PSG face stiff competition from Premier League duo, Manchester United and Chelsea for the forward.

Osimhen has made it clear he would like to play in the Premier League one day but it remains to be seen if PSG can tempt him with a lucrative offer.

