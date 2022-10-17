Osimhen grabs winning goal as Napoli return to top of Serie A

Victor Osimhen was the hero for Napoli as he bagged the crucial goal in their 3-2 win against Bologna to send his side back to the top in Serie A on Sunday.

The win against Bologna took Napoli (on 26 points) above second placed Atalanta (on 24 points).

Bologna took the shock lead on 41 minutes as Dominguez allowed Andrea Cambiaso to spring the offside trap down the left and he pulled it back for Joshua Zirkzee to drill through a sea of legs from 15 yards.

It didn’t last long, as Napoli equalised on the stroke of half-time. A corner bounced off the shinpads of Gary Medel and Juan Jesus was quickest to react, scuffing in from six yards.

Osimhen and Chucky Lozano came on for the restart which proved decisive as Napoli went 2-1 ahead in the 49th minute.

The in-form Kvaratskhelia cut inside from the left and Lukasz Skorupski only parried his angled drive and Lozano converted.

However, in the 51st minute Bologna were back on level terms thanks to Musa Barrow whose hopeful snap shot from distance bounced in front of Alex Meret, who misjudged and it let squirm through his hands into the far bottom corner.

It was suddenly wide open and Skorupski made a big save on Osimhen’s towering header, then Kvaratskhelia’s shot took a double deflection to dribble inches wide and from that corner Osimhen and Juan Jesus couldn’t find the tap-in.

And in the 69th minute Osimhen scored what was the winner for Napoli. Di Lorenzo stung Skorupski’s gloves at the near post and Napoli restored their lead when Kvaratskhelia perfectly weighted the through ball so it went past Kevin Bonifazi and Osimhen dinked it past the on-rushing goalkeeper for his third league goal this campaign.

