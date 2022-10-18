Oshoala places 16th in Ballon d’Or

Super Falcons of Nigeria and Barcelona striker, Asisat Oshoala, finished in 16th place in the final 20 shortlist of the 2022 women’s Ballon d’Or award.

Oshoala along some other Barcelona players were present at the award ceremony held in Paris, France, on Monday.

Her Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas emerged the winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or award for the second year running.

Oshoala was the first African female to make the Ballon d’Or list following an impressive campaign for the Spanish women’s league champions.

She won the Spanish Women’s Primera Division Golden Boot with 20 goals in 19 games

Also, she won the CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award for a record five times.

