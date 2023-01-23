Oshoala on target as Barca beat Sociedad to win Super Cup

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala was on target as Barcelona Femeni defeated Real Sociedad 3-0 to win the Super Copa de Espana Femenina on Sunday.

Aitana Bonmati opened scoring for the high-flying Barcelona in the 13th minute.

The Spain international added the second goal two minutes after the break as the Catalans coasted.

Oshoala then scored the Blaugrana’s third goal of the game deep into stoppage time.

Barcelona won the competition for the third time in a row.

Oshoala has been on impressive form this season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 13 Primera Division games so far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...