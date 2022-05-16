Oshoala celebrates Pihcichi Award as Barca Femeni soar

Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni striker, Asisat Oshoala has celebrated her Pichichi win as the Primera Iberdrola was concluded on Sunday.

Barcelona Femeni defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on the final of the season with the goals scored by Irene Paredes and Aitina Bonmati. Amanda Sampedro scored the consolation goal for Atletico Madrid.

Oshoala finished the season with 20 goals and three assists in 19 games despite a three month injury-induced layoff.

Geyse Ferreira of Real Madrid also scored 20 goals but did it in 27 Applearances and recorded one assist.

Oshoala shared a Tweet from FC Barcelona Femeni.

“PICHICHI @Asisat Oshoala,” FC Barcelona Femeni Tweeted.

Oshoala then commented excitedly over her club’s Tweet.

“20 pieces for number 20,” her Tweet reads.

Oshoala moved to Barcelona Femeni from Chinese club Dalian Quinjan in 2019, and has proved a huge success so far.

Barcelona Femeni won the 2021/2022 Primera Iberdrola with a perfect record of 30 wins from 30 matches, scoring 159 goals and conceding 11 in the process.

The Catalan club are aiming to win the treble like the previous season, as they are in the final of the Women’s Champions League – to clash with Lyon at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on May 21.

Oshoala’s team will also play Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Copa La Reina.

